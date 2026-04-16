Gurnee Place Memory Care to host Earth Day event

Gurnee’s only free-standing memory care community, Gurnee Place Memory Care, is excited to host their Scoops Around the World Earth Day Event from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.

Enjoy ice cream from all around the world, create an art piece at their Paint the Planet craft station and learn more about Gurnee Place Memory Care as the community celebrate Earth Day.

This event is open to the public. Please RSVP to Ally Dunskis at 224-457-5710 or adunskis@gurneeplace.com if you plan to attend.

Gurnee Place Memory Care is managed by Health Dimensions Group, a leading management and consulting organization based in Minneapolis serving senior living, post-acute and long-term care providers, as well as hospitals and health systems, across the nation.