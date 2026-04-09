Sheriff’s Office to take part in safety campaign

In recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to step up enforcement efforts throughout April.

Motorists can expect increased patrols looking for texting, social media use, video viewing and other distracted driving violations.

If you need to send a message, check directions or return a call, pull over and park safely first. Whatever the solution, do not drive distracted. In Illinois, manually using an electronic communication device while driving is not only dangerous, it’s illegal.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.