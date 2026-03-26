Improv Playhouse to present ‘The Last Supper Chronicles’

A scene from a 2025 performance of "The Last Supper Chronicles" at Improv Playhouse Theater in Libertyville. (Photo provided by Improv Playhouse Theater)

Improv Playhouse Theater proudly announces the return of “The Last Supper Chronicles,” a poignant and engaging production written and directed by David Brian Stuart.

Now in its 16th year, this compelling dramatization of one of the most significant moments in the life and ministry of Jesus Christ continues to captivate audiences with its thought-provoking and emotionally resonant storytelling. A respectful yet contemporary rendition of the Last Supper, the play unfolds during a Seder meal, mirroring Jesus’ final earthly Passover and Communion with his disciples.

Each disciple is portrayed with a modern-day vocation and a defining quirk or flaw. These traits make them relatable and demonstrate why they were drawn to follow The Teacher, the character representing Jesus.

Featuring a blend of returning and new cast members, including actors from the 2025 production, “The Last Supper Chronicles” offers an intimate glimpse into the minds and hearts of the 12 Disciples as they reflect on their experiences with the Teacher.

The cast features Tyler Ankey of Crystal Lake (The Teacher); Jeff Maxwell of Deerfield (Philip); Dan Ness of Palatine (Thomas); Bob Dawson of Gurnee (Matthew); Merlin Hahn of Round Lake (James Minor); George Elliot of Hainesville (Jude); Michael Arbuckle of Libertyville (James Major); Michael Scott Blackman of Lake Geneva (Andrew); Redelle Lawrence of McHenry (Simon the Zealot); Steven Plumhoff of Gurnee (Peter); Dan Plumhoff of Gurnee (John); Dave Valancius of Libertyville (Bartholomew); and Romeo Sobrepena of Lindenhurst (Judas).

George Elliot, a member of SAG-AFTRA, has appeared in the production since its inception, with more than 100 performances, and also serves on the Hainesville Village Board.

The assistant director is George Elliot.

Tickets are free for members of the clergy. Tickets for adults cost $25, $22 for seniors (60+), $15 for students (with ID), and $10 for children under 12. There is a group rate of $20 each for groups of 10 or more (call the office for more information).

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. March 28 and a 2:30 p.m. March 29. During Holy Week there will be a performance at 7:30 p.m. April 2, at 7:30 p.m. April 3 and at 7 p.m. April 4.

For tickets and information, visit improvplayhouse.com or call 847-968-4529.