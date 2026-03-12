Marriott Theatre to present ‘Feelin’ Groovy: Michael Mahler Sings Paul Simon’

Get into the good vibes as Broadway’s Michael Mahler celebrates pop music’s premier poet, Paul Simon, for two performances only, at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire at 7 p.m. March 16 and at 1 p.m. March 17.

In a virtuosic performance, award-winning composer/lyricist and actor Mahler (Broadway’s “Miss Saigon,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) leads a folk-rock fantasia, exploring Simon’s musical masterpieces and famous relationships with harmony, humor and heart.

Featuring a sublime band, hit songs include “The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Late in the Evening,” “You Can Call Me Al,” and “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard.”

Produced by Artists Lounge Live.

• “Feelin’ Groovy” is the first of several Marriott Theatre special concerts that have been announced for 2026. The lineup includes:

• “Let’s Hang On: A Rock and Soul Party”: June 1 and 2

• “Friends in Low Places: Brandon Bennett Sings Garth Brooks”: Sept. 14 and 15.

• “A Motown Christmas with Chester Gregory”: Dec. 14 and 15.

Tickets for Feelin’ Groovy and the other above-mentioned concerts start at $65 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are on sale at marriotttheatre.com/shows/special-events. Prices for all concerts start at $65.