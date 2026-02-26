Lake County named Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance named Lake County as a 2025 Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer for its efforts to close the digital divide.

Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer is the NDIA’s highest honor for municipal, county and regional governments who are paving the way for digitally inclusive communities. It reflects the growing reality that affordable high-speed internet, digital devices and digital skills training are fundamental necessities for people and communities to fully participate and thrive in today’s world.

“Lake County is proud to be named a Visionary Trailblazer for the second year in a row,” said Jennifer Clark, Technology Committee chair and Lake County board member for District 15. “Since the Digital Growth Initiative started, we have provided nearly 4,000 residents with access to no-cost digital skills building classes and we look forward to working with even more people in 2026.”

Lake County achieved Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer status by prioritizing digital inclusion for residents through:

The Lake County Digital Equity Coalition, made up of residents, organizations and businesses who plan and discuss ways the Digital Growth Initiative can help Lake County residents access technology and online resources.

Hiring individuals who are specially trained as Digital Navigators to support residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping to increase their digital skills and confidence in using technology.

Partnering with Northstar Online Learning, a Literacy Minnesota program, to offer no-cost digital skills training to community partner organizations and Lake County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These programs help residents get online and gain the skills they need to access health care, employment opportunities and critical services,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. “By connecting residents to essential technology, skills and support, we are strengthening families, expanding opportunity and helping our communities thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

NDIA’s Digital Inclusion Trailblazers have set the national standard for excellent digital inclusion work since 2016. Each applicant’s materials are verified for accuracy, assessed for community impact and posted in an interactive map and searchable database on NDIA’s website.

For information about Lake County’s work or to sign up for a course, visit the Digital Growth Initiative web page.