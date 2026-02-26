Gurnee Park District seeks community input on Betty Russell Community Park

Gurnee residents are invited to take part in a community input survey to help shape the future of Betty Russell Community Park, 5300 Pinewood Road. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

Based on the feedback received, a Master Plan for Betty Russell Community Park will be created.

The survey is available to the public until Tuesday, March 3, and will provide space for park users and residents to share how they currently use the park, what they enjoy most, and what improvements they would like to see.

The purpose of the Betty Russell Community Park Master Plan is to define a clear, community-driven vision for the future of the park. The plan will serve as a guiding framework to identify and prioritize improvements that address both current and future recreational needs.

Betty Russell Community Park is one of Gurnee Park District’s largest and most heavily used parks, located in the Pembrook neighborhood of Gurnee. With 18.9 acres, the park boasts a variety of amenities, including athletic courts, racquet courts, playgrounds, walking paths, rental spaces, and seasonal ice rinks.

The park, which was purchased in 1989 and originally named Pembrook Community Park, was renamed in 1996 to honor former Gurnee Park District Executive Director Betty Russell, who served the district for over 25 years.

To access the survey, visit www.menti.com/al67fs3vxdsn.