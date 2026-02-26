Federal funding to restore rare habitats at Gander Mountain

Commissioner Kevin Hunter (left), Congressman Brad Schneider, Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek and Commissioner Carissa Casbon gather at Gander Mountain Forest Preserve following the announcement of a $1 million federal grant that will fund large-scale habitat restoration at the site. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider visited Gander Mountain Forest Preserve on Feb. 18 after securing a $1 million federal grant for the Lake County Forest Preserves.

The grant will complete ecological restoration at the 250-acre site in the northeast corner of Lake County near the Wisconsin border.

Gander Mountain in Antioch contains the highest natural point in Lake County and supports rare prairie, savanna and wetland habitats. The funding will allow the Forest Preserves to restore these sensitive landscapes, which support threatened and endangered plant and animal species.

“This investment will protect at-risk species, improve water quality and strengthen the health of our local ecosystems,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “We’re grateful to Congressman Schneider for recognizing the regional importance of this project and the vital role nature plays in our lives.”

Crews will clear invasive plants such as buckthorn and replant the area with a rich mix of native grasses and wildflowers. The project will strengthen dry gravel prairie and oak savanna that sit atop a glacial kame – a steep hill of sand and gravel left behind by melting glaciers thousands of years ago. Crews will also improve surrounding woodlands and restore bottomland prairie along the Fox River, a rare type of prairie that grows in low, flood-prone ground near rivers and streams.

Invasive species are a leading driver of biodiversity loss. Removing them allows oaks and other native plants to regenerate, improving habitat quality for sensitive wildlife such as the Blanding’s turtle, northern harrier and rusty patched bumble bee, all listed as endangered.

The restoration project, which is expected to take three to five years to complete, will have broader community benefits. Restoring 250 acres at Gander Mountain is estimated to generate more than $3 million annually in ecosystem services, including carbon storage, flood mitigation, groundwater recharge and improved air and water quality in the Upper Fox River and Chain O’Lakes watershed. More than 300,000 people rely on the Fox River for drinking water.

Communities near restored green space benefit from reduced flooding, cleaner air and cooler surface temperatures. The work also helps build resilience to climate change and other environmental threats.

“A highlight of my week was hiking up to the highest point in Lake County to present a $1 million check to the Lake County Forest Preserves for restoration work at Gander Mountain,” Schneider said in the release. “This investment will help restore more than 250 acres of rare prairie, oak savanna and wetlands, protecting at-risk species, improving water quality and strengthening the health of our local ecosystems for years to come. Protecting our environment is something I care deeply about, and I’m proud to help bring this investment home for our community.”

Currently, there are no maintained trails, public parking areas or facilities at Gander Mountain Forest Preserve. Parking along Wilmot Road can be dangerous due to limited sight lines and fast-moving traffic. Visitors should use extreme caution and be respectful of the high-quality natural resources at the preserve. Any roadside parking must comply with local traffic regulations. Visitors should use extreme caution.