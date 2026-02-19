Waukegan History Museum to honor Black History

The Waukegan Historical Society, in partnership with the Waukegan Park District, is honoring Black History Month with a special monthlong exhibition and guest lecture at the Waukegan History Museum at the Carnegie, 1 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan.

The special exhibit, “The Tarver Family: Black Pioneers of Waukegan,” tells the story of the Tarver family – early Black pioneers in Waukegan whose roots trace back to enslavement in Tennessee. The exhibit explores their lives and lasting impact through themes such as the founding of Trinity A.M.E. Church, the early history of North Elementary School, World War I–era love letters, and their work for Dr. Vincent Price.

In addition, Dr. Gregory Gordon, professor of history at College of Lake County, will present “The History of Trinity A.M.E. Church and the Lake County African American Community” at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 as part of the Museum After Dark series. Gordon will highlight the church’s role as a spiritual, cultural and social anchor for African Americans in Lake County. The presentation will cover how Trinity A.M.E. has supported faith, education and civil rights efforts while fostering community, leadership and collective identity across generations.

Gordon has taught U.S. History and African American History at CLC for many years. Gordon also served as a visiting professor at Canterbury Christ Church University in the United Kingdom and Xi’an International University in China. He was born in Waukegan and is the son of Allen Gordon and the late Barbara Gordon.

A discussion will follow the presentation. The lecture is free, but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit waukeganhistorical.org/events.