Gurnee Park District director receives award

Gurnee Park District Executive Director Mike Szpylman stands with Kraig Owens, director of parks and planning, who was awarded the Jim Berousek Distinguished Alumnus Award from Western Illinois University. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

Gurnee Park District’s director of parks and planning, Kraig Owens, has been honored with the Jim Berousek Distinguished Alumnus Award from Western Illinois University at the annual Illinois Association of Park District/Illinois Parks and Recreation Association’s Soaring to New Heights Conference.

The award, created by the WIU Recreation Park and Tourism Administration Department Alumni, honors the legacy of Jim Berousek, a 1974 graduate of the department who rose through the profession to become the director of parks and recreation at the Wood Dale Park District. Sadly, Berousek died in 1989, just short of his 38th birthday.

The Distinguished Alumnus Award recognizes a WIU Alumnus who exemplifies the traits, dedication, and service illustrated through Berousek’s short but effective career and who has made meaningful contributions to the university, community, and profession.

“Being a Western alumnus and working in the field of Parks and Recreation is more than a career choice; it’s a legacy,” Owens said in a news release. “Coming from a long and distinguished line of recreation professionals who proudly graduated from WIU, I’ve been shaped by the values, mentorship, and excellence that define this program.”

Owens earned his bachelor’s of science in recreation park and tourism administration in 2003 and a master’s degree in recreation administration in 2005 from Western Illinois University. Since then, he has gone on to achieve several industry certifications.

Throughout his career, Owens has embodied the values and distinction celebrated by the Berousek Award, having not only gained diverse experience across both recreation programming and parks, facilities, and operations, but also through his leadership of park renovation initiatives, development of high-performing teams and continued commitment to the Gurnee community.

“To be recognized among the best of the best that such a highly regarded program has produced is both humbling and deeply meaningful,” Owen said. “This honor reflects not only my journey, but the enduring impact of Western Illinois University on generations of professionals committed to serving their communities.”

For information about Owens and Gurnee Park District’s team, visit www.GurneeParkDistrict.com.