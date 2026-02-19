‘ESSENCE’ exhibition to open during ArtWauk

In celebration of Black History Month, ShadowBoxX Gallery is proud to present ESSENCE, a group exhibition featuring eight contemporary black visual artists: seven men, one woman, seven Nigerian, one American.

“ESSENCE” explores African identity, culture and the human condition. Through spirit, story, emotion, nature and culture, the artwork reflects the light that every human carries within that gives life direction and meaning.

The exhibition opens Feb. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. as a part of the monthly ArtWauk.

The show is free to the public. As usual with ArtWauk events, there will be taco trucks, a trolley between venues, and the ArtWauk vibe!

Following the opening, the exhibition will run through March 14, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between noon and 3 p.m., or by appointment.

You also have an opportunity to speak directly with the artists to ask questions about methods, meaning, or anything else: Join the gallery the morning before the opening via Zoom for an Artist Talk and Collector’s Preview at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20

Studio Row is located at 116 Washington St., Waukegan.