Poet Tanner Olson to host free shows in Gurnee

Poet and author Tanner Olson will host a pair of free shows Feb. 22 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Gurnee as part of the launch of his new book, “Getting Through What You’re Going Through,” published by Zondervan.

Olson will be joined by musicians Blake Flattley and Matt Doering.

A family-friendly show will run from 5 to 5:30 p.m., featuring silly stories and a reading from Olson’s children’s book, “All the Things I Say to God.” The event is geared toward kids 10 and under.

A full performance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The evening program will include poems, songs and stories – some lighthearted, some serious – all rooted in themes of hope. The first 50 attendees will receive an autographed copy of Olson’s new book.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For information, visit www.tinyurl.com/tanner-gurnee.