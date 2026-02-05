Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Lake County Journal

Real estate brokerage holds successful toy drive

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago in Libertyville collected close to 75 toys

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago in LIbertyville collected close to 75 toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Foundation this year.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago in LIbertyville collected close to 75 toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Foundation this year. (Photo provided by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago)

By Shaw Local News Network

Jill Egan, managing broker of the North Region offices of Chicago real estate brokerage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, is pleased to share that the office collected close to 75 toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Foundation this year.

Each year, Toys For Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys for less fortunate children throughout Chicago and its suburbs.

“We want to thank everyone for their generous toy donations during our Toys For Tots drive,” Egan said. “We’ve been working with Toys For Tots for decades and we’re so proud to do our part to support them. We’re looking forward to our drive again in 2026!”

LibertyvilleLake County Journal Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois