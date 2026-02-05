PM&L to hold auditions for ‘Mamma Mia!’

PM&L Theatre will host auditions for “Mamma Mia!,” on Feb. 9 and 10, with callbacks on Feb. 11.

The show will be performed from April 10 to May 3.

This production puts the music front and center. With a live band integrated into the staging, a streamlined scenic design, and a high-energy, concert-style atmosphere, “Mamma Mia!” at PM&L is all about celebration. Every performance should feel like a party — for the cast, the band, and the audience.

PM&L is looking for versatile performers with strong vocals, confident movement, and infectious joy — people who can own a number, bring the energy, and leave it all on the stage. Familiarity with the stage musical (not the film) is especially helpful.

They are looking to fill all principal roles, ensemble and featured supporting roles.

All auditioners must complete the audition form in advance, including rehearsal conflicts and role interest. Headshots and resumes are welcome but not required.

PM&L Theatre is a volunteer organization, and all cast members are expected to participate in strikes and help maintain our shared backstage spaces throughout the run.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/23h7w7cz.