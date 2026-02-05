Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation on Feb. 9

The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Dr. Paul Nelson from Logos Research Associates and Biola University on Feb. 9.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m., and a Q&A at 8 p.m. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Join the group for “The Significance of ORFan and Taxonomically Restricted Genes.” ORFan genes were discovered in the mid-1990s as automated DNA sequencing became a practical technology. ORFans are defined as genes found in a species or genus that have no matching sequences in other species. ORFans are now considered a world-class biological puzzle found throughout the Tree of Life.

Nelson, who has published in this area, will discuss how ORFans are detected, their astonishing numbers, and their significance for origins.

For information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.