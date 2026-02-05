CG Granite Countertops to host fashion pop-up

CG Granite Countertops in Gurnee will host a Spring Fashion Pop-Up Event on Feb. 10, with guests welcome to stop by anytime between 3 and 8 p.m. at the company’s showroom.

This relaxed, drop-in event will feature Cabi’s new spring 2026 fashion collection, sweets from Something’s Brewing, and a welcoming space for community members to browse both fashion and home design inspiration.

In addition to browsing the new seasonal looks, guests may browse CG Granite’s full showroom, featuring a range of countertop styles and design

inspirations. A CG Granite representative and a Cabi stylist will be available throughout the event to offer guidance, answer questions, and assist with styling or home design selections.

A portion of all sales will support The Heart of Cabi Foundation, which empowers women in developing countries through restoration, vocation, and education.

“We wanted to create a fun, relaxed event where visitors can stop in, enjoy some Valentine’s treats, and explore both beautiful fashion and home design options — all while supporting an incredible cause,” said Josh Garcia, representative for CG Granite Countertops.

Attendees can browse at their own pace, enjoy complimentary sweets, meet the experts, and learn more about the Foundation’s global impact.