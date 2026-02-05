Antioch welcomes new village administrator

The Antioch Village Board has approved an agreement with Andrew Lichterman to serve as the community’s new village administrator.

The board unanimously ratified the employment contract at its Jan. 28, regular meeting. Lichterman has been on the job for just over a week.

Following a comprehensive national recruitment effort that attracted more than 150 applicants, village leadership conducted an extensive evaluation and interview process with several highly qualified finalists, according to a news release from the village.

Lichterman emerged as the clear choice to guide Antioch forward, bringing a strong record of municipal leadership, community development expertise, and a commitment to high-quality services and fiscal responsibility.

Lichterman comes to Antioch from the village of Deerfield, where he served for 15 years in progressively responsible roles, beginning as an intern and most recently serving as deputy village manager and director of community development. In that capacity, he played a key role in major planning, zoning, and economic development initiatives that helped shape Deerfield’s long-term growth and success.

“Andrew brings the experience, leadership style, and steady hand that Antioch needs as we continue to grow responsibly,” Scott J. Gartner said in the release. “His background in community development, focus on service delivery, and understanding of how to balance growth while being mindful of the property tax burden on homeowners made him the right choice. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Lichterman holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He holds the designation of an International City/County Management Association – Credentialed Manager and has previously served as the president of the Illinois Association of Municipal Management Assistants and on the Board of Directors for the Illinois City/County Management Association.

“I’m honored to join the Village of Antioch and grateful for the trust placed in me by the mayor and Village Board,” Lichterman said in the release. “I look forward to working closely with residents, businesses, and staff to build upon the village’s many successes and to help move Antioch forward thoughtfully and collaboratively.”

Lichterman’s employment agreement includes an annual salary of $195,000, along with a vehicle allowance and standard employee benefits.