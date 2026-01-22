Three vehicles awarded to workforce development graduates

The vehicle recipients include a HIRE360 Clean Energy Construction Trades Pathway Program graduate and U.S. Army veteran preparing to apply to IBEW Local 134; a first-year Chicago Women in Trades mill cabinet apprentice caring for her parents; and a Richland Community College trainee who persevered through personal challenges to complete the program and pursue a new career path. (Photo provided by HIRE360 and Constellation)

Three aspiring trades professionals received life-changing support as Vehicles for Change, with support from Constellation, awarded vehicles to candidates identified through HIRE360, Chicago Women in Trades, and Richland Community College’s pre-apprenticeship and workforce development programs across Illinois.

The event, held in November at Liberty Auto in Libertyville, marked the first time Vehicles for Change, a Maryland-based organization, expanded its work into Illinois.

The vehicle recipients include a HIRE360 Clean Energy Construction Trades Pathway Program graduate and U.S. Army veteran preparing to apply to IBEW Local 134; a first-year Chicago Women in Trades mill cabinet apprentice caring for her parents; and a Richland Community College trainee who persevered through personal challenges to complete the program and pursue a new career path.

“This is what partnership in action looks like,” said Jay Rowell, executive director of HIRE360. “Our candidates show up every day with grit, dedication and a commitment to building a better life for their families. Removing barriers like transportation is essential, and we’re grateful to Constellation and Vehicles for Change for helping us make that possible.”

The event featured remarks from leaders across all participating organizations, walkthroughs of each refurbished vehicle, and emotional presentations as the keys were handed to the three recipients.

Attendees highlighted the critical role transportation plays in accessing job sites, apprenticeships, and training programs – particularly for early-career tradespeople balancing work, family responsibilities and demanding class schedules. The celebration underscored how public-private collaborations can remove barriers and accelerate pathways into family-sustaining careers.

“Constellation is proud to support Vehicles for Change’s expansion into Illinois and, in doing so, lift up these hardworking graduates as they take the next steps into rewarding trade careers,” said Ray Stringer, vice president and chief inclusion and workforce development officer of Constellation. “Access to reliable transportation is often the difference between opportunity and setback.”

“Vehicles for Change is excited to launch this new pilot in partnership with Constellation Energy and Liberty Auto Group,” said Martin Schwartz, president of Vehicles for Change. “Vehicles for Change brings our highly successful car ownership program to the region. This program will provide life-changing vehicles to residents, enabling them to access high-paying, career-leading jobs, as well as offering new opportunities for their children.”

For information, visit hire360chicago.com.