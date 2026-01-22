County Board approves projects in Antioch, Gurnee

The Lake County Board on Jan. 13 approved two transportation improvement projects slated for construction in 2026 which are designed to enhance safety and non-motorized connectivity.

New bike and pedestrian paths will be installed along Washington Street in the Gurnee area and a new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Deep Lake Road and Depot Street in Antioch, according to a county news release.

Washington Street Bike Paths and Sidewalks: In the Gurnee area, the Lake County Division of Transportation will construct the following along Washington Street in 2026:

Bike path on the south side from Mainsail Drive to US 45

Bike path on the north side from US 45 to Almond Road

Sidewalk on the north side from Sextant Drive to Mainsail Drive

Sidewalk on the south side from Tangueray Drive to Almond Road

Together with the Hunt Club Road at Washington Street intersection project, these improvements will close two path gaps on Washington Street. Once complete, everyone will be able to travel along a continuous 9.5-mile path connecting the Des Plaines River Trail to downtown Round Lake at Cedar Lake Road.

“We’re excited about adding a safe and accessible link between the College of Lake County, Grayslake, Third Lake and Gurnee,” John Wasik, Lake County Board Member for District 6, said in the release. “Transportation investments like these do more than move people; they create sustainable, connected communities. And we’re not finished yet. Once the Cedar Lake Road Realignment is complete, this path will connect directly to the Lake County Forest Preserve’s Millennium Trail.

Deep Lake Road Roundabout: LCDOT has been making steady improvements to Deep Lake Road over the past year, which include resurfacing the roadway from IL 132 to IL 173. The next project will construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Deep Lake Road and Depot Street.

Construction will require a 100-day closure of the intersection to safely complete the work. A future roundabout is also planned at Deep Lake Road and North Avenue, with construction currently scheduled for 2027.

“Lake County continues to invest in roundabouts because they are proven to reduce serious crashes and keep traffic moving,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in the release. “They are a key part of modernizing our transportation system to be safer, more efficient and better equipped for the future.”

“This project is one of many happening along Deep Lake Road,” Linda Pedersen, Lake County Board Member for District 1, said in the release. “While it has taken time to reach this point, over a five-year period, the entire corridor will be modernized. We appreciate residents’ patience as this work moves forward, and once complete, these improvements will provide long-term benefits for everyone traveling through Antioch, Lake Villa and the surrounding area.”

Roundabouts improve safety and efficiency by keeping traffic moving at slower, more consistent speeds and in one direction. Nationally, they are a proven safety countermeasure that reduces intersection crashes resulting in death or injury by 82% on average. More than 11,000 roundabouts have been installed in the U.S. Lake County currently maintains 11 throughout its transportation system.

Looking ahead to the 2026 construction season: The 2026 construction season is shaping up to be a busy one in Lake County. Both projects will be included in LCDOT’s annual construction program, along with several other roadway and path improvements. Additional projects will be announced when the program launches this spring.

To learn more about current and future transportation projects, view LCDOT’s Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program.