Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

Dec. 3: Norman Kortus, U.S. Army, and Vivian Kortus, spouse.

Dec. 4: Kenneth Schroeder, U.S. Army, and Delores Schroeder, spouse.

Dec. 5: George Darby, U.S. Marine Corps.

Dec. 10: Dennis J. Calhoun, U.S. Army.

Dec. 11: William Burgess, U.S. Air Force - Retired.

Dec. 12: Benjamin Yellin, U.S. Army, and Barbara Yellin, spouse.

Dec. 22: Oliver Wetzel, U.S. Navy, and Margaret Wetzel, spouse.

Dec. 26: Howard Jacobs, U.S. Army WWII.