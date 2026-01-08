Person found dead along tracks in Libertyville

A person likely killed by a Metra train on Jan. 2 has been identified, authorities said.

About 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2, the Libertyville Police Department, Libertyville Fire Department and Metra Police Department responded to the area of Ellis Avenue and Winchester Road for a report of an unresponsive person. First responders arrived and learned that the crew from an outbound Metra train saw the body along the train tracks and stopped the train to report the incident.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the 30-year-old man dead at the scene, according to a news release

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Allen Chiquini, of Mundelein. On Jan. 5, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that. Chiquini died from blunt force head injuries consistent with being struck by a train.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Metra Police Department.