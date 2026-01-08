Frosty Fest planned at Viking Park in Gurnee

Meeting Frost the Snowman was part of the Frosty Fest fun in 2025. This year, Frosty Fest takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan 10 in Viking Park. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

Viking Park will turn into a winter wonderland for Frosty Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan 10.

To promote the event, Frosty the Snowman is having lots of fun before he melts away. His TikTok takeover is a must-see at tiktok.com/@gurneeparkdistrict.

Bundle up and enjoy outdoor sleigh rides, games, crafts, and more. Then, warm up with s’mores by the fire or by enjoying the hot cocoa bar in Viking Park’s Dance Hall.

Frosty Fest is held outdoors, so dress for the weather. Special guests include our sponsor, Honey Orthodontics as well as Gurnee Park District’s “snow-cial” media star, Frosty the Snowman.

Here are a few tips for the day:

Parking will be available at Viking Park’s baseball fields and across the street at Viking Middle School.

Should there be threat of rain or inclement snow, check Gurnee Park District’s rainout line for updates. Gurnee Park District will make an announcement by 8 a.m. Jan. 10. Please note that certain activities are dependent on weather conditions.

Viking Park is located at 4374 Old Grand Ave. in Gurnee.

For information, visit gurneeparkdistrict.com/event/frosty-fest-3.