Solar power coming to county’s Waukegan campus

Lake County is taking another step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future by expanding its solar energy portfolio.

On Dec. 9, the Lake County Board approved a new project that will install rooftop solar panels on the buildings at its downtown Waukegan campus, expanding its use of renewable energy.

Once in place, the solar array is expected to provide about 7.5% of the energy used by the Waukegan Administrative and Court buildings. The project is expected to be completed by late 2026, with the initial upfront investment allowing for the easy expansion to other county building rooftops to increase the impact.

“By embracing solar power, we’re showing our commitment to protect our community’s future, expand clean energy and confront climate change head-on,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. “Anything that we can do to support our sustainable goals, particularly here in Waukegan, is worth the investment.”

Lake County has set the goal to increase the amount of renewable energy generated by the county in its strategic plan. By 2040, Lake County aims to procure 100% renewable energy while reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 90% or more. This initiative also aims to mainstream solar energy adoption within communities, such as Waukegan, that may be disproportionately affected by climate change.

Lake County has two other solar installations at the Libertyville campus, including the Central Permit Facility and the Regional Operations and Communications Facility, which is the county’s first Net Zero building, meaning the facility will consume no more energy than is produced from renewable sources.

“Today, we are investing in Lake County’s renewable energy future,” Lake County Finance and Administrative Committee Chair Paul Frank said in the release. “The County Board is delivering on promises made in our strategic plan to reduce our reliance on dirty energy sources and to invest in clean, cost-effective renewables. Waukegan is the home of Lake County government, and we have a responsibility to be mindful of how energy sources can negatively impact air quality here and across Lake County.”

Learn more about Lake County’s sustainability initiatives at lakecountyil.gov/sustainability.