Lake County symposium explores hidden stories and historical surprises

Stories of mistaken identity, forgotten diaries, vanished communities and newly uncovered literary treasures anchor this year’s Lake County History Symposium, presented virtually on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and 15.

Jan. 8 highlights

The symposium’s first-ever keynote by public historian Dr. Patricia Mooney-Melvin of Loyola University Chicago, exploring why local history matters and how community stories connect to national narratives.

A portrait long thought to depict a prominent Libertyville figure is reexamined after conservation work raises new questions about its true subject.

An 1899 mystery in Vernon and Ela townships is revisited when a diary entry uncovers clues that challenge long-held assumptions.

Jan. 15 highlights

A behind-the-scenes look at the personal papers of Waukegan-born author Ray Bradbury, including notes from his 1981 day book.

A fresh examination of the lost 19th-century community of Half Day, separating myth from history and tracing how a town and building lost their identities.

Two forgotten 1930s community cookbooks reveal unexpected connections between Highland Park and Park Ridge.

The 11th annual symposium carries the theme “Historical Surprises: When Research Reveals the Unexpected,” tying local stories to the nation’s Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“This year’s Semiquincentennial theme encourages us to take a closer look at the lesser-known stories that shaped our community,” museum educator Sarah Salto said in a news release.

Discussion follows each evening’s presentations. All programs are free, but registration is required for each day. The event is sponsored by USG.