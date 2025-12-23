Dunn Museum, Bernie’s Book Bank team up

The Dunn Museum in Libertyville is partnering with Bernie’s Book Bank to host a book drive supporting local children, Dec. 26 through Jan. 19. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

The Dunn Museum in Libertyville is partnering with Bernie’s Book Bank to host a book drive supporting local children from Dec. 26 through Jan. 19.

The drive coincides with the special exhibition “Childhood Classics: 100 Years of Original Illustration,” which showcases original artwork from beloved children’s books spanning generations.

The exhibit is drawn from the Art Kandy Collection, assembled by Lois Sarkisian and Lee Cohen, a husband-and-wife team who championed children’s book illustration at a time when it was rarely viewed as fine art. Their collection reflects decades of relationships with illustrators and authors and highlights a wide range of artistic styles and eras.

Visitors will recognize scenes and characters that shaped their own childhood reading experiences, with artwork that resonates across ages and invites reflection on the lasting power of illustration.

The museum is accepting new or gently used children’s books through the exhibition’s run, which ends Jan. 19. Visitors also may buy a book from the museum’s gift shop to be donated to Bernie’s Book Bank, helping ensure children have access to books they can call their own.

Bernie’s Book Bank is a leading literacy partner in Lake County and beyond, distributing millions of books each year to children in need. The partnership reflects the Dunn Museum’s commitment to connecting art, storytelling and community impact, extending the reach of the exhibition beyond the gallery walls and into the hands of young readers.