130 Thanksgiving meals donated to residents in need

Jill Egan, managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago North Region offices, announced that the Libertyville office donated 130 Thanksgiving meals to Lake County residents in need on Nov. 25.

Agents and staff collected donations, ordered food and met at Woodman’s in Lakemoor to assemble boxes with a traditional holiday meal. A Thanksgiving note wishing the recipient a wonderful holiday was added and the boxes are delivered to the Township offices in Libertyville, Avon, Grant, Warren and Lake Villa.

“Our Libertyville agents and staff have enjoyed this special Thanksgiving tradition for more than 30 years and it’s truly heartwarming to know we’re making a difference,” Egan said in a news release. “Agents reached out to family, friends and clients to request the donations that make this event possible. I’d like to thank everyone for their generous donations. I’d also like to thank Therese Schaefer, Kathy Freese, Sarah Hockenberry, Michael Broccolino and our Libertyville team for their coordination of this event. It truly takes a village.”

