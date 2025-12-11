Petwrk launches Kickstarter to bring pet playdates to life

On Nov. 12, Petwrk, the social app designed to connect pets and their humans, launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund its next major feature: pet matching and playdates.

The campaign aims to raise $5,000 in 30 days to bring this long-awaited functionality to life and to continue building a community where pet owners can meet, socialize, and strengthen the bond between people and their pets.

Founded by Anna LaRocco Masi, Petwrk was created to combat isolation for both pets and their owners. The platform helps users find nearby playmates, attend local, pet-friendly events and discover pet-friendly places, all in one interactive app. The Kickstarter will fund the development of Petwrk’s matching and playdate scheduling system, allowing users to connect based on location, pet type, and personality.

“We’ve seen how meaningful it is when pets and people find the right match,” LaRocco Masi said. “This Kickstarter will help us build the part of Petwrk that makes real connections possible: the ability to match pets for walks, playdates and companionship.”

Supporters can learn more or back the campaign at

kickstarter.com/projects/annamasi/petwrk-a-social-app-for-pets-and-their-humans.