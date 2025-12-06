Health Department seeks Mental Health First Aid instructors

The Lake County Health Department is seeking passionate people to become Mental Health First Aid USA instructors and help fight the stigma surrounding mental health.

Approved applicants must attend the three-day instructor training held Jan. 28-30, 2026, at the Lake County Health Department, 3010 Grand Ave., Waukegan.

“It is an unfortunate truth that depression and anxiety are common in the United States,” said Chris Hoff, executive director of the Lake County Health Department. “Through Mental Health First Aid, we are equipping our community to readily help those experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Approved instructors learn how to teach the Adult Mental Health First Aid course, including the five-step action plan, evidence-supported treatment, and self-help strategies. Instructor training normally costs $2,000 per person but is being offered for free to qualified applicants. In exchange, individuals who take the course agree to teach three eight-hour Mental Health First Aid classes in 2026.

To learn more and apply, visit www.mentalhealth.today/instructor or email info@mentalhealth.today. Applications are due Dec. 12, 2025.

To be considered for certification, candidates must possess empathy towards individuals with behavioral health challenges and have enthusiasm to reduce stigma associated with mental illness. Applicants should also have a general knowledge of mental health and substance use issues; experience teaching adults and facilitating groups; and understanding of best practices in adult learning.

In 2021, the Health Department received a five-year grant extension from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to help expand and improve Lake County’s Mental Health First Aid training initiatives. Through the grant, the Health Department is training 80 individuals to become instructors. In turn, those individuals will train 1,440 community members.