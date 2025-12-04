Mundelein to host Winter Tree Lighting Festival

Celebrate the season with the Village of Mundelein at the Winter Tree Lighting Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Courtland Commons, 444 E. Courtland St.

In partnership with Mundelein Community Connection, the Mundelein Park & Recreation District, and the Village of Mundelein, the festive event promises fun for all ages, including live musical performances, train rides for kids, ice carving demonstrations and displays, Santa’s Cottage, Kris Kringle Market, crafts, food vendors and so much more.

Live performances will include Mark & Maggie, Mundelein High School Rush Hour, Kelly Tooley, Herencia Fina Band, Mike Brown, Joey Acodiado, Carmel High School Choir, and Abbi Adjei-Perberg.

The evening will conclude with a thrilling countdown to the Tree Lighting. Don’t forget that Santa will be there, so bring your wish lists and cameras.

Visit mundelein.org/604/2025-Winter-Tree-Lighting for a guest map, full schedule and event details.

Event organizers offer a sincere thank you to all sponsors and volunteers whose generosity helps make the annual Winter Tree Lighting Festival truly magical. If you wish to become a sponsor, visit mundelein.org/688/Sponsorship.