Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Dec. 9 at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe and Bakery in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. A preluncheon get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

There is no guest speaker this month, but there will be some singing and some surprises planned by our program committee. Plan on being part of our holiday celebration.

All retired educators are welcome to attend, no reservations are necessary.