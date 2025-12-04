Conscious Cup Coffee invites families to Storytime with Santa

Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters invites families to celebrate the holiday season at Storytime with Santa, hosted at two of its café locations: Dec. 9 in Libertyville and Dec. 16 in Barrington.

These free community events are open to the public and offer families a cozy, festive evening filled with crafts, coloring stations, sweet treats, and plenty of hot chocolate. Families are welcome to take their own photos with Santa during the event.

At both locations, the line to meet Santa will open at 4:30 p.m., with visits beginning at 5 p.m. Around 6:30 p.m., Santa will gather families for a special story time, sharing a Christmas classic before continuing his visits. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as attendance is expected to be high.

Join Conscious Cup Coffee for an evening of warmth, laughter and holiday cheer, where every cup comes with a little extra Christmas magic.