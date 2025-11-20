Give the gift of a forever home this holiday season

Save-A-Pet in Grayslake is kicking off the season of giving with two heartwarming adoption promotions, “Home for the Holidays” and “Elder Love,” running through Dec. 31. Pete is available for adoption. (Photo provided by Save-A-Pet)

This festive push aims to match long-waiting pets with the families they deserve. During the “Home for the Holidays” promotion, adoption fees for all dogs and cats over one year old who have been at the shelter six months or more will be 50 percent off. The “Elder Love” promotion offers the same discount for any senior pet ready to settle into a comfortable, loving home.

“These promotions give people a chance to welcome a new companion while keeping holiday budgets in check. It also shines a light on our older animals, who often get overlooked despite having incredible personalities and so much love to give,” center manager Tim Medeiros said in a news release.

Save-A-Pet encourages anyone considering adoption to visit, meet the animals and experience firsthand how life-changing adding a pet can be.

For information, visit SaveAPetIL.org.