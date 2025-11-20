Advocate Condell, Advocate Good Shepherd receive ‘A’ rating in hospital safety grade

The Leapfrog Group has awarded Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville an “A” rating for excellence in patient safety on its fall 2025 patient safety report card. (JOHN MARTIN-EATINGER)

The Leapfrog Group has awarded Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with an “A” rating for excellence in patient safety on its fall 2025 patient safety report card. This is the third consecutive “A” grade the two Lake County hospitals have received.

Leapfrog analysts evaluate publicly available data across 22 safety measures to assign grades based on how well hospitals are protecting patients from harm. Measurements include the hospital’s ability to prevent errors, accidents, injuries and infections. Twice a year, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are assigned to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide.

Along with an “A” rating for Advocate Condell and Advocate Good Shepherd, Leapfrog also awarded the top grade to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to serving our communities with compassionate, innovative care,” said Allison Wyler, president of the North Chicago Area. “Our exceptional teams continue to raise the bar in patient safety, and they work tirelessly every day to ensure our patients receive the best care possible. We’re proud to see their dedication and skill celebrated.”

Advocate Health Care is part of Advocate Health, the nation’s third-largest nonprofit integrated health system formed through the combination of Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health in 2022. In total, Advocate Health hospitals received 24 “A” ratings on the Leapfrog Fall 2025 patient safety report card – the highest number of top grades ever received by the health system and also among the top five health systems, nationally, for the number of “A” grades earned.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group for our unwavering commitment to patient safety and quality care,” said Dr. Scott Rissmiller, executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Advocate Health. “This milestone achievement reflects the passion, expertise and dedication of our teammates who strive to deliver safe, exceptional care every day. Together, we are driving innovation, elevating standards of excellence and transforming care for the communities we serve.”