LakeComm’s New 911 Emergency Communications Center goes live

Lake Consolidated Emergency Communications (LakeComm) is officially operational at the Regional Operations and Communications Facility in Libertyville, after the successful completion of a two-week consolidation of 911 and public safety communications services for 30 police and fire agencies across Lake County. (Photo provided by LakeComm)

“The completion of the LakeComm transition represents an extraordinary accomplishment and the culmination of more than a decade of work. We are incredibly grateful for the leadership of Lake County, the consolidating PSAPs, and all our member agencies whose collaboration made this possible,”

LakeComm’s Chairman Kevin Timony said in a news release. “Together, we’ve built a system designed to deliver exceptional 911 service for years to come. This effort stands as a true testament to what government can accomplish when we work together toward a common goal.”

Earlier this summer, Lake County celebrated the completion of the ROC with a ribbon-cutting event to showcase a state-of-the-art facility that houses Lake County Emergency Management and their Emergency Operations Center and LakeComm with its 911 Emergency Communications Center.

Over the course of 10 days, beginning on Oct. 28 and concluding on Nov. 6, LakeComm staff executed a plan that consolidated seven ECCs and 30 police and fire agencies in Lake County. This plan also reduced six Emergency Telephone System Boards into a single Joint Emergency Telephone System Board.

This historic consolidation, the largest of its kind in Illinois, has a strong emphasis on staff, by promoting wellness, providing enhanced technology, increased training opportunities, and mentoring for future leadership positions.

This achievement is the result of over a decade of dedication and hard work. From planning and design to funding and implementation, local public safety leaders, the Lake County Board, and local, state, and federal officials have worked tirelessly to turn this vision into reality. With this final step, LakeComm is setting a new standard for emergency communications in the region.

The consolidation of 30 agencies into one unified system will reduce call transfers, improve response times, enhance coordination and interoperability, and provide a model for future advancements in public safety.

For more information, visit lakecomm911.org.