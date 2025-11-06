The Kirk Players launch 60th season with ’12 Angry Jurors’

The Kirk Players’ 60th season kicks off with a fiery rendition of “12 Angry Jurors.” (Photo provided by The Kirk Players)

The Kirk Players’ 60th season kicks off with a fiery rendition of “12 Angry Jurors.”

In this drama by Reginald Rose, 12 men and women must determine the fate of a young man on trial for murdering his father. Stuck together in a sweltering jury room, the group grapples with a life-or-death decision before them as one man rises to challenge the rest, forcing them to confront their own assumptions and prejudices.

The play’s themes are both timeless and timely.

“I am very excited to be making my directorial debut with this classic story, surrounded by such fine actors and crew,” director Randy Margison said in a news release. “The script we’re using is based on the original 1954 television play, and people who are only familiar with the movie version will find this a more streamlined, faster-paced story.”

The production is set in the present day, which provided some creative challenges to the management team.

“We brought the language and cultural references up to date as much as possible,” Margison said, “and while a few moments might harken back to an earlier time, the themes revealed through these characters are as relevant today as they were 71 years ago.”

Performances will be held in a new venue: West Oak Middle School, 26156 N. Acorn Lane in Mundelein.

“The new theater venue at West Oak Middle School has delivered many positive features,” assistant director Jon Matousek said in the release. “The cozy atmosphere of the auditorium and thrust-like stage will help create a more intimate feeling with the characters for our patrons – perfect to enjoy this intensely gripping story!”

The talented cast includes Kristen Berry-Walters as the foreperson, Mike Lieberman as Juror 2, Steve Phelan as Juror 3, Tekolya “TK” Brown as Juror 4, Liam Mellon as Juror 5, Lisa Soare as Juror 6, Natalie La Voie as Juror 7, Tom Gorham as Juror 8, Betty Slack as Juror 9, Shara Wright as Juror 10, Randy Rice as Juror 11, Jessica Motyka as Juror 12, and Ben Fenton as the guard. Peter Grassl and Teddi Santos are understudies.

Along with Margison, Matousek and stage manager Becky Kavka, the crew includes assistant stage manager Rebby Van Sickel, tech director Patrick Blake, set designer Teresa Schryver, light designer Martin Hill, lights tech Kodiak Berry-Walters, sound designer Mindi Billock, sound tech Bev Karns, props mistress Lisa Willems and costume designer Teddi Santos.

“12 Angry Jurors” will run for two weekends. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8 and a 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and at 7:30 p.m. 14 and 15.

Tickets can be bought through The Kirk Players website at kirkplayers.org.