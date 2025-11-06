Bears players delivers care packages to patients at Advocate Infusion Center

Chicago Bears linebacker Amen Ogbongmiga (45) and center Drew Dalman (52) deliver Lemons of Love care packages to cancer patients at Advocate Infusion Center on Oct. 21 in Libertyville. (Bailey Black)

Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga brightened the day for patients at Advocate Infusion Center in Libertyville during a special visit Oct. 21.

They delivered Lemons of Love care packages, posed for photos, signed autographs and spent time chatting with patients and their families.

Patients undergoing chemotherapy, antibiotics, blood treatments and other therapies often face long sessions at the infusion center. The visit offered a welcome distraction as Dalman and Ogbongbemiga handed out bright yellow boxes and discussed the Bears’ win over the New Orleans Saints the previous Sunday.

The heartwarming visit lifted the spirits of patients with cancer and chronic illnesses, making their day a little brighter.

The visit followed an eventful weekend for Advocate Health Care and the Chicago Bears. On Sunday, 10 breast cancer patients were honored during the Bears’ Crucial Catch game at Soldier Field. Dia Nichols, president of Advocate Health Care, presented the game coin. During halftime, patients and clinicians unfurled a pink ribbon, and two survivors who recently completed treatment participated in a special bell-ringing ceremony.

Now in its 18th year, the Real Bears Fans Wear Pink campaign honors and celebrates breast cancer fighters and survivors while raising awareness about the importance of regular screenings.