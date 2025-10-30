One Hope United kicks off holiday gift drive

One Hope United, a nonprofit organization serving children and families across Illinois and Florida, is proud to announce the return of its Holiday Hope Express, a heartwarming gift drive that delivers holiday cheer to more than 10,000 children and families each year.

From now through Dec. 5, the public is invited to donate new, unwrapped toys, books, games, and winter gear to designated drop-off sites throughout the Chicago area.

These donations will be distributed to children served through One Hope United’s early childhood education centers, residential homes, foster care, counseling, and family support programs.

Holiday Hope Express drop-off locations can be found at Hope Center Pilsen, 924 W 19th Place, Suite 300, Chicago; and Hope Center Gurnee, 1790 Nations Drive, Suite 110 & 116, Gurnee.

“Every toy makes a difference,” president and CEO of One Hope United Damon Cates said in a news release. “The Holiday Hope Express is a way for our community to come together and brighten the holidays for children who need it most.”

For information or to make a monetary donation, visit onehopeunited.org/holiday-hope-express.