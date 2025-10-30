Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation on Nov 3

The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Dino Dave Woetzel from Genesis Park on Nov. 3.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m. and there will be a Q&A at 8 p.m.

Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Over the years Biblical scholars have speculated about the nature of the creature described in the King James Version as “the fiery flying serpent.” The nexus of modern archaeological discoveries, ancient historical accounts, and recent cryptozoological research provides new insights into the identification and characteristics of this creature.

Moreover, interviews and personal observations from expeditions to Papua New Guinea suggest that a fiery flying serpent still survives on a remote island there. Join the group for Dino Dave’s presentation, “The Fiery, Flying Serpent.”

For information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.