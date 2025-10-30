ECA Solar aims to bring clean energy to Lake Villa

A project that will help local families save money while helping the environment is coming soon to Lake Villa.

ECA Solar, a national leader in community and commercial solar development, is bringing clean, renewable energy through the Lake Villa Community Energy Initiative.

“Founded in 2014 and proudly 100% employee-owned, ECA Solar believes in being woven into the fabric of the communities we serve,” Todd Fryatt, CEO and founder of ECA Solar, said in a news release. “Every project we take on is about giving back, supporting local economies, and leaving communities better than we found them.”

ECA Solar plans to build a solar farm on the edge of village limits, where rows of panels will capture sunlight across 29 acres of farmland to generate clean, reliable electricity for the local grid. The company is purchasing a total of 48 acres for the project, using only what’s needed for the solar installation and preserving the rest.

After construction is finished and the project is turned on, the land will be donated to Lake Villa, giving the community valuable space for municipal projects.

Lake Villa residents will receive priority enrollment for 1,100 subscriptions, each offering a 10% discount on clean energy. Prioritizing the local community ensures they benefit early from the solar farm.

As electric prices continue to rise over the coming years, this percentage-based savings will grow in dollar value, making the financial gain even greater over time.

ECA Solar’s investment also will bring local jobs to the area during construction and operation, and it’s expected to generate more than $1 million in tax revenue for Lake Villa – benefiting schools, roads, and local programs. Importantly, this added revenue comes without increasing student enrollment or requiring upgrades to water, sewer, and other public infrastructure.

ECA Solar’s projects are known for being environmentally responsible. In Lake Villa, the solar site will include pollinator-friendly plants that attract bees and butterflies, and sheep grazing will be used to maintain the land naturally, a win for both farmers and the environment.