Abbott Fund provides grant to Northern Illinois Food Bank

In addition to financial support, Abbott employees are volunteering in a packing event at Northern Illinois Food Bank's Lake Forest facility, assisting in the packing of backpacks for distribution. (Photo provided by Jeffrey Rosenthal)

Abbott and its philanthropic foundation, the Abbott Fund, are teaming up with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to help combat childhood hunger.

This fall, Abbott Fund is donating $250,000 to support the food bank’s BackPack Program, which provides weekend meals to children experiencing food insecurity across Northern Illinois.

Childhood hunger remains a critical issue in the region, where one in nine children face food insecurity – a 32% increase since 2019. The BackPack Program helps address this need by providing backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable food every Friday or before a school holiday. Each backpack contains enough food to support the child and up to three family members through the weekend.

“No child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Melissa Brotz, president of Abbott Fund and senior vice president, Global Marketing and External Affairs, Abbott. “Nutrition is foundational to health, and we’re proud to support Northern Illinois Food Bank and invite others to join us – whether by volunteering, donating or simply spreading the word.”

In addition to financial support, Abbott employees are volunteering in a packing event at Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Lake Forest facility, assisting in the packing of backpacks for distribution. For nearly two decades, Abbott Fund has supported the work of Northern Illinois Food Bank to deliver essential food and programming to children, families and local communities.

The BackPack Program is entirely funded through private donations, and this grant from Abbott Fund will help provide weekly backpacks to 2,000 children, equivalent to 225,000 nutritious meals for kids and their families this school year. Children are identified for participation in the program by school staff, based on observed signs of chronic hunger or knowledge of family need.

“The BackPack Program is a vital resource for children who may otherwise go without adequate nutrition when school is not in session,” said Julie Yurko, president and CEO, Northern Illinois Food Bank. “Now more than ever, we’re turning to partners, like Abbott, to help. This generous grant enables us to continue serving thousands of students and their families, giving them access to the food they need to thrive.”

For more information about the BackPack Program and opportunities to support childhood nutrition initiatives, visit solvehungertoday.org/child-nutrition-programs.