Advocate Health Care breast cancer survivors take center stage at Bears’ game

Crucial Catch game featured a bell-ringing ceremony and pink ribbon tribute

Ten Advocate Health Care breast cancer patients, their family members and care teams from across Illinois were honored and celebrated at today’s Chicago Bears Crucial Catch game at Soldier Field.

Ten Advocate Health Care breast cancer patients, their family members and care teams from across Illinois were honored and celebrated at today’s Chicago Bears Crucial Catch game at Soldier Field. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

Ten Advocate Health Care breast cancer patients, their family members and care teams from across Illinois were honored and celebrated at Sunday’s Chicago Bears Crucial Catch game at Soldier Field.

During halftime, patients and clinicians unfurled a pink ribbon and two survivors who recently completed treatment participated in a special bell-ringing ceremony.

The game was meant to be a tribute to honor breast cancer survivors and fighters and raise awareness for the disease that develops in one in eight women during her lifetime.

Cancer care
