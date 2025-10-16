Save-A-Pet to host comedy night at American Place Casino

Chicago based comedian Paul Farahvar is ready to bring the laughs to benefit the cats and dogs of Save-A-Pet on Oct. 18, at American Place Casino. (Photo provided by Save-A-Pet)

Save-A-Pet is pleased to announce its upcoming Comedy Night on Oct. 18 at American Place Casino in Waukegan.

This special fundraising event will feature nationally recognized comedian Paul Farahvar, as well as raffles, spirit pulls, appetizers, drinks, and more.

Farahvar is a Chicago-based comedian who delights audiences with his unique, quick-witted dry humor, centered on being an aging bachelor and former litigator. He was runner up in the Chicago Reader for Best Stand-Up Comedian in 2021 and was voted Top 40 Up and Coming Comedians in 2017. He also hosts a podcast called “SINGLES ONLY!”, which was voted Best Podcast in 2021 by the Chicago Reader.

“Comedy Night is the perfect way to bring people together for an unforgettable evening while raising critical funds for the animals in our care,” Save-A-Pet development manager Stacy Ellington said in a news release “Every laugh and every ticket purchased helps provide food, shelter, and medical care for homeless cats and dogs until they find their forever homes.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person, and admission is limited to guests 21 and older. All proceeds from the event will directly support the cats and dogs cared for by Save-A-Pet.

To purchase tickets, or for more information including sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.saveapetil.org.