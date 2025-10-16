Letter: Did Civil Rights Movement really help Blacks?

To the Editor:

I’ve read about Charlie Kirk’s so-called racist comments concerning the Civil Rights Movement. This letter is in defense of Charlie.

From 1890 to 1960, Blacks in America thrived. During those years, in response to discrimination, Black owned banks, pharmacies, barbershops and schools were successfully established. Black families were the most intact families in America. Then the Civil Rights Movement came along and insisted that we Blacks could not be equal in America unless we went to white schools, lived in white neighborhoods, patronized white businesses, and had whites hold our hand when we went to vote. (Voting Rights Act-1965) Blacks have had the right to vote since 1870.

Black schools, businesses and families deteriorated precipitously from around 1960 to the present. Today, the Black family is the most broken of all families in America. Behind the Civil Rights Movement was the Communist Party USA. The CPUSA recruited Black Americans in the South with a policy called self-determination so as to infiltrate the Civil Rights Movement for their own socialist agenda.

In his speech to the Negro American Labor Council in 1961 MLK stated, “Call it Democracy, or call it Democratic Socialism, but there must be a better distribution of wealth within this country for all God’s children.” The CPUSA being aware of Dr. King’s leanings toward socialism, enlisted King to lead the Civil Rights Movement.

Some say that the Civil Rights Movement helped Blacks. What do you say?

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach