LCDOT seeks ‘snowbirds’ for winter plowing season

The Lake County Division of Transportation is seeking temporary road maintenance workers, often called “snowbirds,” to join its team for the upcoming winter season.

Each year, these positions become valued members of the Lake County team who clear snow and ice from roads. Snowbirds operate trucks with plows and salt spreaders and perform a variety of maintenance and traffic tasks to preserve and upkeep county highways, bridges, drainage structures and more. These positions operate tools and highway maintenance equipment.

Because winter storms can hit at any time, the snow and ice team is on a 24-hour on-call status. The regular work hours are Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Successful candidates must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, CDL license and a satisfactory driving record.

LCDOT asks everyone to pass the word along about this job opportunity. Filling these positions is essential to help keep the transportation system safe and flowing smoothly during the winter months.

About LCDOT’s snow and ice control program

LCDOT operates a nationally recognized, award-winning snow and ice control program.

Snow season officially runs from Nov. 15 to April 15, but planning and preparation start well before. The LCDOT maintenance staff spends several weeks testing and preparing the equipment, training drivers and planning the snow removal response effort so that everything is ready when winter arrives. Outside of the active snow season, the entire operation is carefully analyzed and adjusted to respond to changing conditions and advancements in technology. Team members look for opportunities to make internal improvements and invest time and resources into educating others in the region.

LCDOT is responsible for plowing more than 840 lane miles of roadway in Lake County. LCDOT plows Lake County roads, the ones marked with the five-sided blue and gold route markers, such as Butterfield Road or Rollins Road. It does not plow state routes like IL 120 or IL 60. State routes are maintained by the Illinois Department of Transportation.