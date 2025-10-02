Visit Lake County Annual Luncheon showcases record tourism gains

Visit Lake County gathered tourism and community partners at its recent annual luncheon, celebrating another year of growth and showcasing marketing and sales initiatives, the bureau’s three-year strategy and vision shaping the region’s visitor economy.

According to the 2024 Illinois Economic Impact Report, Lake County’s visitor spending rose 1.7% to $1.96 billion, reinforcing its standing as the third largest tourism economy in the state behind Cook and DuPage counties. Tourism in Lake County supported 15,514 jobs and generated $71.1 million in local tax revenue and almost $136 million in state tax revenue.

“This industry is a powerful driver of economic opportunity,” VLC President Maureen Riedy said in a news release. “Our luncheon provided a forum to celebrate the record-breaking impact of tourism, and to hear from local leaders and experts who are helping us chart the path forward.”

The event, hosted at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, brought together 240 attendees for a program blending networking, education and insights from local and statewide leaders. The luncheon was presented with the support of event sponsors, including Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, American Place Casino and the city of Waukegan.

Greg Koeppen, VLC board member and executive director of the Lake County Farm Bureau, emceed the program, guiding a lineup of local officials and industry voices who shared perspectives on the importance of tourism to Lake County’s communities and economy. Leaders from county government, municipal partners and the hospitality sector highlighted the collaborative efforts that fuel tourism’s continued growth.

The program culminated in a keynote address from Bill Geist, a nationally recognized destination leadership consultant, who spoke about industry trends, best practices and the importance of first visits in attracting future businesses to Lake County.

VLC also highlighted its ongoing campaigns – including Lake County Road Trips “Let the Ride Take You,” Spooks & Spirits Autumn Celebration, February Flavor Festival and Holiday Your Way – as well as partnerships with municipalities and businesses that help to position the region as a year-round destination.

VLC is the official destination marketing organization for Lake County, Illinois. It is a nonprofit agency representing municipalities, hotels, attractions and hospitality businesses within the county. Its primary function is to provide travel resources and services for visitors and event planners, thereby increasing visitor spending and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

