Terror arrives at The Arb: Duchess Manor opens for a season of frights and fun

SOUTH BARRINGTON – The Arboretum of South Barrington is raising the stakes this fall with the spine-chilling debut of Duchess Manor, an all-new haunted house experience that will thrill and terrify guests of all ages.

Step inside Duchess Manor and cross the threshold into a world ruled by the spirit of the Duchess herself. The legend whispers that she never left her crumbling estate – her presence lingers in frantic scrawlings on the walls, dining rooms abandoned mid-meal, and shattered mirrors that reflect something far darker than your own face. Her madness consumes every corner of the house, and once you enter, she’ll be waiting for you.

“Duchess Manor isn’t just another haunted house – it’s an immersive experience unlike anything in Chicagoland,” said Rick Heidner, founder of Heidner Properties. “We love bringing the community together, and this is another exciting way to add fun and energy to The Arb’s already vibrant schedule of happenings. Guests can come for the scares, but they’ll want to stay for dinner, entertainment, and a full night out.”

Duchess Manor is more than just thrills and chills. Visitors can turn their scare night into a full evening by enjoying The Arb’s lineup of restaurants and entertainment: Dinner and drinks at Mago Grill, Giostra by Fabio Viviani, Georgio’s, or one of The Arb’s other distinctive dining options; catch a movie at Star Cinema Grill; keep the fun going with a round of bowling or bocce at Pinstripes, or racing thrills at SIM Racing; and the haunted house is the perfect anchor to an unforgettable night at The Arboretum of South Barrington.

Duchess Manor officially opened Sept. 13 and runs through Halloween night.

Hours of operation:

September: 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturday.

October (early): 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 to 7 p.m. Sundays.

October (final two weeks): 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays–Saturdays, 2 to 7 p.m. Sundays.

The Arb would like to thank its sponsors for making Duchess Manor possible, including Ricky Rockets, Gold Rush Gaming, Heidner Properties and a special thanks to Rick Heidner, whose vision and support brought this chilling experience to life.