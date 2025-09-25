Volo Museum unveils paranormal train tours

The train is starting the paranormal tour at Volo Museum. (Photo by John Guske via Volo Museum)

Through Nov. 2, the Volo Museum invites guests to step aboard its train for an extraordinary journey where history and mystery intertwine.

Unlike staged haunted houses filled with jump scares and theatrics, the Volo Museum Paranormal Train Tours offer something deeper: authentic stories of the people who lived, worked, and died on the land where the museum is now located. Guests will hear accounts of unexplained occurrences experienced not only by the Grams family, who own the museum, but also by employees and visitors over the decades.

The 25-minute train tour winds through historic grounds, allowing riders to see the very places tied to these events. Along the way, real photos and security camera footage provide a haunting visual connection between past and present. When the guided portion ends, guests can explore the grounds for a paranormal investigation of their own, including one of the most active sites: the antique mall and its massive four-story barn built in 1848, and a small graveyard that stands as a quiet witness, and possible culprit, to the unknown mysteries.

“We’ve spent a lot of time gathering interviews and footage, and we’re excited to mix our property’s history with its mystery,” marketing director Jim Wojdyla said in a news release. “Visitors have been asking for something like this for years, and we’re thrilled to finally offer it as a way to kick off the fall season at Volo Museum.”

The Volo property itself began as a dairy farm in the mid-1800s. Its layered history of ordinary lives, untimely deaths, and unexplained phenomena leaves guests debating whether it is all a coincidence or if it’s something much bigger.

Tours run at noon, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Tickets cost $3 with any general admission to the museum.

Limited seating may be reserved in advance or day of.

In addition to the tours, guests can enjoy a newly renovated kitchen serving a full BBQ menu, including a limited-time brisket and pulled pork mac and cheese bowl. The ice cream parlor will feature seasonal handmade treats, fun and festive drinks and adult beverages.

In November, the popular Time Warp Express Trolley Adventure to Save Santa also returns.

For tickets or information, visit volofun.com.