Police: Woman falsely reported her children were shot, killed

ANTIOCH -- An unincorporated Antioch woman has been charged after allegedly making a false 911 call, falsely reporting that her ex-husband shot and killed her children.

About 1:20 p.m. Sept. 5, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a 911 call from Theresa Kennedy, 39, of the 25000 block of West Jersey Drive, unincorporated Antioch, according to a news release.

Police say Kennedy indicated that she was not home, but received a telephone call from her eldest son, who reported to her that he arrived home to find his younger brother and sister shot and killed.

Kennedy allegedly went on to tell dispatchers that she thought her eldest son was also shot and killed, because the phone was disconnected and she could no longer reach him. Kennedy indicated that her ex-husband might be responsible for the act, according to the news release.

Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the scene and found nobody injured or killed. They determined that both children were safe and in school.

As they investigated, they determined that Kennedy made the call to the 911 center, as she is in a custody dispute with her ex-husband, according to the release.

Kennedy was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail. Deputies notified DCFS, and the children’s father arrived to take custody of both children.

Kennedy has been charged with felony disorderly conduct (making a false report to 911).

Kennedy was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.