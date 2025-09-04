Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation on Sept 8

ANTIOCH – The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Dr. Rob Carter from Creation Ministries International on Sept. 8.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m. and there will be a Q&A at 8 p.m. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Some skeptics point to the differing genealogies listed in Matthew’s and Luke’s gospels as inconsistencies and, therefore, as evidence of Biblical errors. Traditionally, one explanation for the difference is that Matthew traced Joseph’s lineage and Luke traced Mary’s. But is there another purpose for the two lists? Join Dr. Robert Carter as he explains the different types of genealogies listed in the Bible and then outlines the possible reasons for the differing lists of lineages for the Messiah.

For information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.