Will County Sheriff’s Office releases DUI citation results from Memorial Day weekend

The Will County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of its Memorial Day traffic enforcement campaign, which resulted in over 50 other citations issued, including eight for DUI.

“Thanks to the efforts of our officers, more drivers and passengers were reminded to buckle up, helping to prevent injuries and save lives,” said Traffic Lieutenant Robert Denny in a statement announcing the results.

The campaign was part of the “click it or ticket” initiative and was meant to improve safety over what the sheriff’s office said is one of the busiest travel periods of the year over the long holiday weekend.

Along with the eight DUIs, Will County patrols also issued citations for four seat belt violations, five child car seat violations, four suspended or revoked licenses, seven uninsured motorists, 10 speeding tickets, 27 other various citations, and made three criminal arrests, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office called the patrols “a success” and said it “reflects law enforcement’s commitment to roadway safety and reinforces the message that buckling up saves lives.”

The program was supported by funding through federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.