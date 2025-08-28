Fitness Court to open in Grant Township

INGLESIDE – Grant Township, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, and National Fitness Campaign have announced a partnership to bring an outdoor Fitness Court and digital wellness programming to Lake County.

The Fitness Court, located at 26725 W. Molidor Road, Ingleside, will open at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Residents are invited.

This Fitness Court was developed by Grant Township, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and NFC to expand free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities across the region. The Fitness Court is an outdoor gym that lets users leverage their body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.

Welcome to all ages 14 and older, the Fitness Court workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace.

Users may download the free Fitness Court App, which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.

Grant Township is one of 20 campaign partners building a network of Fitness Courts across the state, with the help of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

“Grant Township is proud to bring the Fitness Court to our community,” Grant Township supervisor Nancy Rogers said in a news release. “Our goal is to provide residents of all ages and abilities with free access to high-quality outdoor fitness opportunities. This partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and the National Fitness Campaign ensures that everyone in Lake County can take an important step toward better health and well-being.”

“Regular exercise is essential to maintaining personal health and reducing health care costs,” said Katie Cangemi, senior program officer of community investment at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. “Blue Cross is committed to promoting better health in our communities, and this Fitness Court makes it easy for anyone at any fitness level to get a good outdoor workout, connect with neighbors and stay healthy.”

“We are excited to have Grant Township join us in the journey to improve health and wellness as we work to make a powerful and long-lasting impact on health outcomes and happiness by building healthy communities across America,” said Mitch Menaged, founder of National Fitness Campaign. “The addition of the outdoor Fitness Court, along with digital wellness programming, demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the health and well-being within the Lake County community.”

For information, call Rogers at 847-740-2233.

For information on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois’ support of National Fitness Campaign, visit nationalfitnesscampaign.com/illinois.